Goals from Milli Alli and Jack Evans, on his debut, got Town off to a dream start on the opening day.Goals from Milli Alli and Jack Evans, on his debut, got Town off to a dream start on the opening day.
Goals from Milli Alli and Jack Evans, on his debut, got Town off to a dream start on the opening day.

PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's 2023-24 season in pictures

We take a look back at FC Halifax Town’s 2023-24 season in pictures.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd May 2024, 06:00 BST

The Shaymen lost at the first hurdle in both cup competitions but made it all the way to the play-offs in the National League, before losing their eliminator tie at Solihull Moors.

After a 2-0 defeat at Boreham Wood, Town bounced back with victory at Oldham, thanks in part to a stunning goal by Rob Harker.

1. Oldham 1-2 Halifax, Tuesday August 15

After a 2-0 defeat at Boreham Wood, Town bounced back with victory at Oldham, thanks in part to a stunning goal by Rob Harker. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
Halifax deserved their lead at half-time against newly-promoted Oxford but a poor second-half saw the visitors take a point.

2. Halifax 1-1 Oxford, Saturday August 19

Halifax deserved their lead at half-time against newly-promoted Oxford but a poor second-half saw the visitors take a point. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Jo Cummings' first goal for the club earned Town a good point at Solihull after Josh Kelly's opener.

3. Solihull 1-1 Halifax, Tuesday August 25

Jo Cummings' first goal for the club earned Town a good point at Solihull after Josh Kelly's opener. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Three months after their meeting at Wembley, there was again little between the teams in their goalless draw.

4. Halifax 0-0 Gateshead, Monday August 28

Three months after their meeting at Wembley, there was again little between the teams in their goalless draw. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League