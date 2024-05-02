PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's 2023-24 season in pictures

The Shaymen lost at the first hurdle in both cup competitions but made it all the way to the play-offs in the National League, before losing their eliminator tie at Solihull Moors.
1. Oldham 1-2 Halifax, Tuesday August 15
After a 2-0 defeat at Boreham Wood, Town bounced back with victory at Oldham, thanks in part to a stunning goal by Rob Harker. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Halifax 1-1 Oxford, Saturday August 19
Halifax deserved their lead at half-time against newly-promoted Oxford but a poor second-half saw the visitors take a point. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Solihull 1-1 Halifax, Tuesday August 25
Jo Cummings' first goal for the club earned Town a good point at Solihull after Josh Kelly's opener. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Halifax 0-0 Gateshead, Monday August 28
Three months after their meeting at Wembley, there was again little between the teams in their goalless draw. Photo: Marcus Branston