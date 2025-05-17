FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's 2024-25 season in pictures

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th May 2025, 07:00 BST
We take a look back at FC Halifax Town’s 2024-25 season in pictures.

It was another disappointing season in the cups for Town, who were knocked out at the first time of asking in the FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

In the league they again reached the play-offs, but were knocked out in the eliminator round by Oldham Athletic.

Town started the season with a 2-1 home win over Barnet

Town started the season with a 2-1 home win over Barnet Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

But then lost 1-0 at home to Aldershot.

But then lost 1-0 at home to Aldershot. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Adam Senior's goal earned Town a 1-1 draw at home to Gateshead on August 20

Adam Senior's goal earned Town a 1-1 draw at home to Gateshead on August 20 Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

After a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge on Friday, August 23, the 1-0 home defeat to Solihull on Bank Holiday Monday meant it was just one win in their first five games.

After a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge on Friday, August 23, the 1-0 home defeat to Solihull on Bank Holiday Monday meant it was just one win in their first five games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

