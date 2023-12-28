News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium

PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's year in pictures

It’s been a memorable year for FC Halifax Town thanks to their historic FA Trophy success at Wembley.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

But 2023 has contained a lot more drama than that for The Shaymen.

We take a look back at the last 12 months for Town with the year in pictures.

Yamen Osawe scored an equaliser to rescue a point for Town in their home draw with Altrincham. Halifax were then disappointingly beaten at strugglers Torquay a week later.

1. Halifax 2-2 Altrincham, Sunday January 1

Yamen Osawe scored an equaliser to rescue a point for Town in their home draw with Altrincham. Halifax were then disappointingly beaten at strugglers Torquay a week later. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Town were dreadful as they lost at home to rock-bottom Scunthorpe, making it a miserable start to the New Year.

2. Halifax 0-1 Scunthorpe, Wednesday January 25

Town were dreadful as they lost at home to rock-bottom Scunthorpe, making it a miserable start to the New Year. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Town lost 1-0 for the third game in a row at high-flying Notts County

3. Notts County 1-0 Halifax, Saturday January 28

Town lost 1-0 for the third game in a row at high-flying Notts County Photo: Marcus Branston

Rob Harker scored twice but Harrow equalised twice before Town edged through in the FA Trophy on penalties to just about end the month on a positive

4. Harrow Borough 2-2 Halifax (Town win on penalties), Tuesday January 31

Rob Harker scored twice but Harrow equalised twice before Town edged through in the FA Trophy on penalties to just about end the month on a positive Photo: Marcus Branston

