PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's year in pictures

It’s been a memorable year for FC Halifax Town thanks to their historic FA Trophy success at Wembley.
But 2023 has contained a lot more drama than that for The Shaymen.
We take a look back at the last 12 months for Town with the year in pictures.
1. Halifax 2-2 Altrincham, Sunday January 1
Yamen Osawe scored an equaliser to rescue a point for Town in their home draw with Altrincham. Halifax were then disappointingly beaten at strugglers Torquay a week later. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Halifax 0-1 Scunthorpe, Wednesday January 25
Town were dreadful as they lost at home to rock-bottom Scunthorpe, making it a miserable start to the New Year. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Notts County 1-0 Halifax, Saturday January 28
Town lost 1-0 for the third game in a row at high-flying Notts County Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Harrow Borough 2-2 Halifax (Town win on penalties), Tuesday January 31
Rob Harker scored twice but Harrow equalised twice before Town edged through in the FA Trophy on penalties to just about end the month on a positive Photo: Marcus Branston