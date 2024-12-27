PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's year in pictures

The Shaymen lost in the play-offs at Solihull Moors in April after a hectic end to the season which saw them play three home games away from The Shay due to pitch issues.
This season they are again among the teams fighting at the top end of the table and are aiming for another top seven finish.
We take a look back at The Shaymen’s year in pictures.
1. Halifax 0-0 Altrincham, Monday January 1
The year didn't get off to a great start as Town were held at home by ten man Altrincham. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Fylde 2-2 Halifax, Tuesday January 23
It got worse before it got better, with Town suffering a 3-0 defeat at Southend before battling back from two goals down to earn a draw at Fylde thanks to second-half efforts from Jamie Cooke and Florent Hoti. Photo: AFC Fylde
3. Wealdstone 2-0 Halifax, Saturday January 27
That Fylde fightback proved a false dawn though as Town lost 2-0 at Wealdstone four days later. Photo: Wealdstone FC
4. Halifax 1-2 Aldershot, Saturday February 3
Back-to-back home defeats against Aldershot and Solihull made it three losses on the bounce and no wins in Town's first six games of 2024. Happy New Year? Hardly. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
