Halifax v Barnet on the opening day of the 2024-25 seasonHalifax v Barnet on the opening day of the 2024-25 season
Halifax v Barnet on the opening day of the 2024-25 season

PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's year in pictures

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:08 GMT
It’s been another year or ups and downs for FC Halifax Town.

The Shaymen lost in the play-offs at Solihull Moors in April after a hectic end to the season which saw them play three home games away from The Shay due to pitch issues.

This season they are again among the teams fighting at the top end of the table and are aiming for another top seven finish.

We take a look back at The Shaymen’s year in pictures.

The year didn't get off to a great start as Town were held at home by ten man Altrincham.

1. Halifax 0-0 Altrincham, Monday January 1

The year didn't get off to a great start as Town were held at home by ten man Altrincham. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
It got worse before it got better, with Town suffering a 3-0 defeat at Southend before battling back from two goals down to earn a draw at Fylde thanks to second-half efforts from Jamie Cooke and Florent Hoti.

2. Fylde 2-2 Halifax, Tuesday January 23

It got worse before it got better, with Town suffering a 3-0 defeat at Southend before battling back from two goals down to earn a draw at Fylde thanks to second-half efforts from Jamie Cooke and Florent Hoti. Photo: AFC Fylde

Photo Sales
That Fylde fightback proved a false dawn though as Town lost 2-0 at Wealdstone four days later.

3. Wealdstone 2-0 Halifax, Saturday January 27

That Fylde fightback proved a false dawn though as Town lost 2-0 at Wealdstone four days later. Photo: Wealdstone FC

Photo Sales
Back-to-back home defeats against Aldershot and Solihull made it three losses on the bounce and no wins in Town's first six games of 2024. Happy New Year? Hardly.

4. Halifax 1-2 Aldershot, Saturday February 3

Back-to-back home defeats against Aldershot and Solihull made it three losses on the bounce and no wins in Town's first six games of 2024. Happy New Year? Hardly. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice