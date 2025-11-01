HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jack Aitchison of Exeter City challenges Shaun Hobson of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)placeholder image
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jack Aitchison of Exeter City challenges Shaun Hobson of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

PHOTO GALLERY: Halifax defeated by Exeter City in FA Cup first round

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Nov 2025, 20:17 GMT
Here is a selection of photos from FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 defeat to Exeter City in the first round of the FA Cup at The Shay.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Danny Andrew of Exeter City is challenged by Owen Bray of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

1. Halifax 0-2 Exeter

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Danny Andrew of Exeter City is challenged by Owen Bray of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Akeel Higgins of Exeter City in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)v

2. Halifax 0-2 Exeter

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Akeel Higgins of Exeter City in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)v Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Akeel Higgins of Exeter City in actio during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

3. Halifax 0-2 Exeter

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Akeel Higgins of Exeter City in actio during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Reece Cole of Exeter City is tackled by Angelo Cappello of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

4. Halifax 0-2 Exeter

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Reece Cole of Exeter City is tackled by Angelo Cappello of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxFC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice