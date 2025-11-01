PHOTO GALLERY: Halifax defeated by Exeter City in FA Cup first round

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
1. Halifax 0-2 Exeter
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Danny Andrew of Exeter City is challenged by Owen Bray of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen
2. Halifax 0-2 Exeter
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Akeel Higgins of Exeter City in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)v Photo: Ashley Allen
3. Halifax 0-2 Exeter
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Akeel Higgins of Exeter City in actio during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen
4. Halifax 0-2 Exeter
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Reece Cole of Exeter City is tackled by Angelo Cappello of FC Halifax Town during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax Town and Exeter City at the Shay Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen