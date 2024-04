The Crown Ground was renamed the Wham Stadium after the club announced a bumper £200,000 sponsorship deal in 2015.

The ground was opened in 1968 and, according to the footballgroundguide.com website, has a capacity of 5,450, with 3,100 seats.

A record attendance of 5,397 was set on January 26, 2019 for Stanley’s FA Cup fourth round game against Derby County.

Halifax will play Barnet there on Saturday at 3pm and then host Ebbsfleet there on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

