Charlie Cooper. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO

PHOTO GALLERY: Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town

It's now back-to-back defeats for FC Halifax Town after they lost 1-0 at ten-man Notts County.

Former Halifax loanee Kyle Wootton scored the winner shortly after County skipper Michael Doyle was sent-off. Photos: B&O PRESS PHOTO

Sam Johnson. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO

1. Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town

Sam Johnson. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO
B&O PRESS PHOTO
other
Buy a Photo
Charlie Cooper. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO

2. Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town

Charlie Cooper. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO
B&O PRESS PHOTO
other
Buy a Photo
Cameron King. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO

3. Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town

Cameron King. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO
B&O PRESS PHOTO
other
Buy a Photo
Pete Wild. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO

4. Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town

Pete Wild. Notts County v FC Halifax Town. Photo: B&O PRESS PHOTO
B&O PRESS PHOTO
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3