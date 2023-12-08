News you can trust since 1853
Town celebrate their win after the game

PHOTO GALLERY: Relive FC Halifax Town's unforgettable FA Trophy semi-final win at Altrincham last season ahead of Saturday's rematch

It was a day that any FC Halifax Town fan who was there will never forget.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:28 GMT

The Shaymen looked down and out as the clock ticked away, their hopes of a return to Wembley ebbing away as they trailed 1-0 in their semi-final at Altrincham.

But then Milli Alli struck a superb last-ditch equaliser in the dying moments to dramatically take the game to penalties, which Town won to book their place in the final.

Ahead of the rematch tomorrow at The Shay in the same competition, relive that unforgettable afternoon at Moss Lane here with our photo gallery, courtesy of pictures by Jonathan Moore.

Jordan Hulme and Jesse Debrah

1. Semi-final

Jordan Hulme and Jesse Debrah Photo: JONATHAN MOORE

Jack Senior makes a clearance

2. Semi-final

Jack Senior makes a clearance Photo: JONATHAN MOORE

Milli Alli tries to stop an attack

3. Semi-final

Milli Alli tries to stop an attack Photo: JONATHAN MOORE

Sam Johnson claims the ball

4. Semi-final

Sam Johnson claims the ball Photo: JONATHAN MOORE

