FC Halifax Town

PHOTO GALLERY: The contracted players at FC Halifax Town as things stand

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd May 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:12 BST
Here is every member so far of the FC Halifax Town squad that will be at the club next season.

Plenty of ins and outs are expected at The Shay over the next few weeks.

But as things stand, here is the Shaymen squad of contracted players for next season.

Nat Ford

1. Town squad

Nat Ford Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Adam Adetoro

2. Town squad

Adam Adetoro Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Charlie Hayes-Green

3. Town squad

Charlie Hayes-Green Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

Will Smith

4. Town squad

Will Smith Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

