PHOTO GALLERY: The ups and downs of FC Halifax Town's recent play-off appearances

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Ahead of FC Halifax Town’s crunch clash at Oldham Athletic next week, we thought we’d take a look back at their other recent appearances in the play-offs.

Halifax have a mixed record in play-off games since reforming, tasting success under Neil Aspin and Billy Heath, but also experiencing disappointment under Pete Wild and Chris Millington.

You’ll be able to follow all the action from Boundary Park next Wednesday on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Town drew 1-1 with Guiseley at The Shay in the play-off semi-final first-leg in 2013

1. Town in the play-offs

Town drew 1-1 with Guiseley at The Shay in the play-off semi-final first-leg in 2013

2. Town in the play-offs

Town drew 1-1 with Guiseley at The Shay in the play-off semi-final first-leg in 2013

Halifax celebrate their first goal at Guiseley in May 2013 in the Blue Sqaure Bet North play-off semi-final second-leg Photo: Mike Cowling

3. Town in the play-offs

Halifax celebrate their first goal at Guiseley in May 2013 in the Blue Sqaure Bet North play-off semi-final second-leg

Halifax's Lee Gregory runs to the fans celebrating his goal at Guiseley Photo: Mike Cowling

4. Town in the play-offs

Halifax's Lee Gregory runs to the fans celebrating his goal at Guiseley

