PHOTO GALLERY: The ups and downs of FC Halifax Town's recent play-off appearances

Halifax have a mixed record in play-off games since reforming, tasting success under Neil Aspin and Billy Heath, but also experiencing disappointment under Pete Wild and Chris Millington.
You’ll be able to follow all the action from Boundary Park next Wednesday on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
Town drew 1-1 with Guiseley at The Shay in the play-off semi-final first-leg in 2013 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Town drew 1-1 with Guiseley at The Shay in the play-off semi-final first-leg in 2013 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Halifax celebrate their first goal at Guiseley in May 2013 in the Blue Sqaure Bet North play-off semi-final second-leg Photo: Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
Halifax's Lee Gregory runs to the fans celebrating his goal at Guiseley Photo: Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
