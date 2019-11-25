PHOTO GALLERY: The weekend's football action across Calderdale

Featured games are FC Halifax Town 1-1 Eastleigh in the National League at The Shay, Illingworth St Mary's 5-2 Shelf FC in the Halifax AFL Premier Division at Trinity Academy, FC Panda 8-4 Cock and Bottle, and Halifax Rangers 0-8 Lee Mount, both in the Calder Valley Sunday League, at Calderdale College and Savile Park respectively. Photos by Jim Fitton and Bruce Fitzgerald.

