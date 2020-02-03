PHOTO GALLERY: The weekend's sporting action in Calderdale

This includes rugby league between Halifax and Sheffield in the Championship, hockey between Halifax Ladies II and Leeds Adel, rugby union between Wath on Dearne and Old Rishworthians, and football between FC Halifax Town and Bromley in the National League, and Sowerby United and Midgley in the Halifax AFL Premier Division.

