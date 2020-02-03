Wath on dearne vs Old Rishworthians. Photo: Jade Kilbride

PHOTO GALLERY: The weekend's sporting action in Calderdale

Here is a selection of photos from some of the sporting action that took place across Calderdale at the weekend.

This includes rugby league between Halifax and Sheffield in the Championship, hockey between Halifax Ladies II and Leeds Adel, rugby union between Wath on Dearne and Old Rishworthians, and football between FC Halifax Town and Bromley in the National League, and Sowerby United and Midgley in the Halifax AFL Premier Division.

Wath on dearne vs Old Rishworthians. Photo: Jade Kilbride

1. Wath on dearne vs Old Rishworthians

Wath on dearne vs Old Rishworthians. Photo: Jade Kilbride
other
Buy a Photo
Fax v Sheffield. Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics

2. Fax v Sheffield

Fax v Sheffield. Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics
other
Buy a Photo
Fax v Sheffield. Photo: Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics

3. Fax v Sheffield

Fax v Sheffield. Photo: Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics
0
Buy a Photo
Fax v Sheffield. Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics

4. Fax v Sheffield

Fax v Sheffield. Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4