PHOTO GALLERY: When Town played a home game against Stalybridge at Rochdale's Spotland ground in 2013

With FC Halifax Town set to play a home game away from The Shay, we take a look back at when they were forced to host Stalybridge Celtic at Rochdale’s Spotland ground.
By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Apr 2024, 09:52 BST

The game was played on Saturday, February 23, 2013 and ended in a 0-0 draw. The Shaymen went on to win promotion to the Conference National at the end of that season through the play-offs.

The Halifax team that day was: Glennon, Toulson, McManus, Hogan, Needham, Lowe, Worthington, Marshall (Gregory 46), Titchiner (St Juste 69), Gardner, Seddon. Subs not used: Senior, Williams, Moke.

The Shaymen were also forced to play Dartford at Droylsden’s ground in the FA Trophy in February 2015, a game they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Marc Roberts, Scott Boden and Steve Williams.

Liam Needham

1. FC Halifax Town v Stalybridge

Liam Needham Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Scott McManus

2. FC Halifax Town v Stalybridge

Scott McManus Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Town boss Neil Aspin

3. FC Halifax Town v Stalybridge

Town boss Neil Aspin Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Paul Marshall

4. FC Halifax Town v Stalybridge

Paul Marshall Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

