Photos from this year's Midnight Walk as fundraisers light up the streets for Overgate Hospice

There were more than 750 walkers lighting up the streets of Calderdale for the Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk on Saturday.

The Midnight Walk first began in 2008 and since that time it has seen thousands of people take on the challenge.

This year, the start and finish line was held at Lightcliffe Academy with brand new seven and 13 mile routes which were a closely guarded secret until the night of the event.

The routes didn’t disappoint in giving supporters a challenge whilst taking them through the beautiful sights of Lightcliffe, Brighouse and Rastrick, while the walkers lit up the streets with all the flashing clothing and accessories they could fit on their bodies.

Before they set off on their journey, the crowd enjoyed a warmup routine to this year’s Barbie anthem Dance the Night Away. The atmosphere at the Lightcliffe Academy was electric, giving the walkers the energy they needed to complete their challenge.

Upon their return, participants were treated to a well-deserved warm butty and a medal to commemorate their achievement which was presented to them by Overgate’s very own nursing team.

Jess Bailey, Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who joined us on Saturday and helped make this year’s Midnight Walk another amazing success!

"The Midnight Walk is our biggest event of the year, and once again our supporters showed us how much love they have for Overgate, spending the days and weeks prior raising as much sponsorship as possible, then donning their flashing merchandise and creating the most amazing atmosphere throughout the night!

"Thank you to everyone who took part, to our sponsors Rosemount Estates, and to our dedicated team of volunteers who we are so grateful to.”

The Midnight Walk is estimated to raise over £50,000 to support the care provided each day.

Outstanding sponsorship can be taken to the Hospice or to any Overgate charity shop, or alternatively can be paid over the phone by calling 01422 387121.

Special Midnight Walk goodies will be given to everyone who raises £50 or more.

1 . 22.jpg Overgate Hospice's Midnight Walk Photo: sub Photo Sales

2 . 16.jpg Overgate Hospice's Midnight Walk Photo: sub Photo Sales

3 . 18.jpg Overgate Hospice's Midnight Walk Photo: sub Photo Sales