Pitch inspection called before Town's home game with Oldham Athletic
A pitch inspection will take place at The Shay at 5pm today to see whether FC Halifax Town’s home game against Oldham Athletic can go ahead.
The surface was in a poor condition for Town’s 2-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday, since when there has been rain in Calderdale and Halifax Panthers have played at The Shay.
Town say that the inspection has been called given yesterday’s weather and the impending forecast, but stressed that the game remains on at this stage and that they will provide a further update after the inspection.
Ticket sales and collections for the game will now happen between 5pm and 7pm.