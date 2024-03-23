Pitch inspection called before Town's home match with Ebbsfleet
A pitch inspection will take place before FC Halifax Town’s home game with Ebbsfleet United.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The precautionary inspection will take place at 11am.
Town played at home to Chesterfield on Wednesday night but the Shay pitch was in a poor condition.
Halifax Panthers are due to play at home tomorrow against Catalans Dragons.