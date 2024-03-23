Pitch inspection called before Town's home match with Ebbsfleet

A pitch inspection will take place before FC Halifax Town’s home game with Ebbsfleet United.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 09:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The precautionary inspection will take place at 11am.

Town played at home to Chesterfield on Wednesday night but the Shay pitch was in a poor condition.

Halifax Panthers are due to play at home tomorrow against Catalans Dragons.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownChesterfieldHalifax PanthersCatalans Dragons