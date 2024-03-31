Pitch inspection to take place ahead of FC Halifax Town's home game with York City

A pitch inspection has been called ahead of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Mar 2024, 16:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Announcing the inspection on social media, Halifax said: “Due to the ever changing weather forecast we have decided to call a precautionary pitch inspection tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am. The pitch is currently playable and the game is currently on.

“We will update you following the inspection by a referee tomorrow (Monday) morning.”

Rain is expected for Calderdale from around 9pm tonight to 11am tomorrow morning, although it is forecast to rain less as Monday goes on.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownYork CityNational LeagueHalifaxCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.