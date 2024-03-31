Pitch inspection to take place ahead of FC Halifax Town's home game with York City
A pitch inspection has been called ahead of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City.
Announcing the inspection on social media, Halifax said: “Due to the ever changing weather forecast we have decided to call a precautionary pitch inspection tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am. The pitch is currently playable and the game is currently on.
“We will update you following the inspection by a referee tomorrow (Monday) morning.”
Rain is expected for Calderdale from around 9pm tonight to 11am tomorrow morning, although it is forecast to rain less as Monday goes on.
