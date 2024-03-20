Pitch inspection to take place before Halifax's home game with Chesterfield
There will be a pitch inspection at The Shay at 3.30pm ahead of FC Halifax Town’s home game against Chesterfield.
Rain has been forecast for most of today (Wednesday) in Calderdale but it is expected to become drier from tea-time onwards.
The game was originally scheduled for February 20 but was called off then due to the Shay pitch being deemed unplayable.