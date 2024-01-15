News you can trust since 1853
Pitch inspection to take place before Town's game with Solihull Moors

There will be a pitch inspection at The Shay ahead of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Jan 2024, 17:26 GMT
The match has been put in doubt due to freezing temperatures in Calderdale so far this week.

The inspection will take place at noon tomorrow (Tuesday) but Town have stressed the game remains on as it stands.

