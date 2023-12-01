News you can trust since 1853
Pitch inspection to take place tomorrow morning ahead of Shaymen's game with Solihull

There will be a pitch inspection at The Shay on Saturday morning ahead of FC Halifax Town’s game with Solihull Moors.
By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:32 GMT
The inspection will take place at 9am, with The Shaymen set to announce whether the game will go ahead around 9.30am.

The news comes after freezing temperatures in Calderdale this week and snow falling in the area.

Town have stressed, though, that the game currently remains on.

