There will be a pitch inspection at The Shay on Saturday morning ahead of FC Halifax Town’s game with Solihull Moors.

The inspection will take place at 9am, with The Shaymen set to announce whether the game will go ahead around 9.30am.

The news comes after freezing temperatures in Calderdale this week and snow falling in the area.