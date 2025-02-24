Pitch inspection to take place tonight ahead of Town's game against Dagenham and Redbridge tomorrow

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:58 BST

A pitch inspection will take place at The Shay at 7.30pm tonight ahead of Town’s home game with Dagenham and Redbridge tomorrow.

Rain over the weekend and Halifax Panthers’ home game with Barrow on Sunday has put the match tomorrow night in doubt.

The game was originally scheduled for January 17 but had to be called off due to a frozen pitch.

