Damson Park

Tahvon Campbell, Jack Stevens and a Tylor Golden own goal put Solihull 3-0 up before goals from Jack Evans and Florent Hoti got Town to within a whisker of a sensational comeback.

But Jamey Osborne scored late on to seal Town's exit as they conceded four goals in a game for the first time this season.

Halifax's comeback epitomised their superb season. Looking down and out, they roused themselves to push Solihull all the way.

But ultimately, The Shaymen didn't have enough.

An Adan George cross from the right and an Andrew Oluwabori shot from the left within the first two minutes was no hint of the disaster that was to follow.

There was a warning shot just wide by Joe Sbarra that Town didn't heed as, from a similar spot, a shot by Stevens was parried by Sam Johnson but the rebound was fired in low across goal by ex-Town loanee Campbell.

Of course it was the ex-loanee Campbell.

Stevens squandered a huge chance to add a second when his first shot was saved by Johnson and he rolled the rebound wide from near the penalty spot.

A bad start turned into a horrendous one when Jamey Osborne picked out a superb crossfield pass, which was sent back across goal and met with Campbell's shot before Stevens got the final touch.

Chris Millington looked thoroughly unimpressed.

Town looked flat, their noses bloodied by Solihull's one-two, needing a response.

Shots by Oluwabori, Luke Summerfield and Jack Evans from around the edge of the box offered a bit of encouragement, as did an increase in tempo and purpose from The Shaymen.

But Moors delivered what already looked like the knockout blow before the 40th minute.

Golden raced back to thwart Stevens on the corner of the six-yard box but moments later, a shot by Campbell was going wide when Golden's attempted diversion directed it agonisingly across goal past Johnson.

Town conceding three goals in a half. When does that ever happen?

Not this season, until now.

Four days after they'd been three up and cruising at Eastleigh, they were now three down. One extreme to the other.

Barnet was looking as far away as Bermuda.

In first-half added time, Evans rose magnificently to meet a Town corner with a superb header, scoring his first since the opening day of the season and offering a glimmer of hope.

Town scoring a goal from a corner. When does that ever happen?

A spirited start to the second-half was what Halifax needed, cheered on by their noisy away fans. If you listened to them, you'd think they were 3-1 up.

Town may have been spirited but Solihull were composed enough to maintain their two goal cushion; Campbell acting as a focal point to their attacks, Osborne using the ball intelligently in midfield.

Halifax had wrestled control of the game at 2-0 down, but couldn't replicate that at 3-1, despite their best efforts.

Solihull were too good in possession, playing with too much confidence, while Halifax weren't offering enough in attack, despite bringing on Rob Harker and Hoti.

Kane Thomson-Sommers and Luke Summerfield weren't being allowed to dominate midfield like they had at Eastleigh. Solihull were clearly a step up in class.

But out of nothing, Hoti got the ball onto his wand of a left foot 25 yards out and unleashed a thunderous shot that crashed in off the underside of the bar.

Halifax had dragged themselves up off the canvas and were now the ones landing the blows, with Harker heading against the bar from six yards out.

Hoti's effort bounced down and in, Harker's bounced down and out.

What was Chris Millington saying before the game about small margins?

Halifax were now the superior side, pinning Solihull back, but Moors skipper Osborne capped a fantastic individual performance when he burst into the box and fired low past Johnson, who was so incensed after the goal he was booked for dissent.

Halifax appealed for a penalty soon afterwards, but their race was run.

Solihull: Hayes, Benn, Clarke, Whitmore, Newton, Osborne, Maycock, Sbarra (Benton 81), Shade (Boateng 89), Campbell, Stevens (Labadie 76). Subs not used: Morrison, Beck.

Scorers: Campbell (14), Stevens (20), Golden (og 37), Osborne (87)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 2

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Evans, Summerfield, Thomson-Sommers, Wright (Hoti 61), George (Harker 46), Oluwabori (Cosgrave 81), Cooke. Subs not used: Hunter, Jenkins, Cosgrave.

Scorers: Evans (45), Hoti (74)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 7

Attendance: 1,875

Referee: Alan Dale