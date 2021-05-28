Play-off rivals Chesterfield will be keen to spoil the home party for FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield's Fraser Kerr has been out with an ankle injury.

What’s Chesterfield’s form been like since the two teams last met?

The Spireites have won four, lost two and drawn two since the Shaymen beat them at the Technique Stadium on April 20.

Back-to-back defeats over the May bank holiday weekend against Hartlepool and Torquay rocked the boat but they have recovered well, winning three of their last four.

They scored four goals in successive matches against Woking and King’s Lynn Town but were then held to a goalless draw at home to Wealdstone who had conceded 93 goals and lost eight in a row prior to kick-off.

That draw could prove very costly.

They go into this one on the back of a crucial 2-1 home win against Dagenham.

What’s the mood like going into this big clash?

The fanbase were downbeat after the draw against Wealdstone with many thinking they had blown their chance of making the play-offs.

However, the late win over Dagenham and Redbridge, who were unbeaten in eight and had play-off ambitions of their own, has lifted everyone again.

Saturday was an emotional day as 2,950 fans returned to the Technique for the first time in 14 months and they played a big part in the win with their energy and enthusiasm.

Everybody left the stadium with a renewed sense of optimism and belief that they can do it.

Have Chesterfield suffered any more injuries?

As well as having Haydn Hollis, Tom Denton and Akwasi Asante all out for the season, they have also lost Fraser Kerr for three months due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Gavin Gunning and Curtis Weston, are both not 100 per cent fit and if it was any other part of the season they would probably not be playing.

What sort of afternoon are you expecting?

A rollercoaster! Both teams obviously need to win and I would expect Halifax to come out flying in front of their own fans just as Chesterfield did on Saturday.

The Spireites will need to ride it out and quieten the home faithful. I’m sure there will be many twists and turns and the last 20 will be very hectic. I think there will be goals but I can’t see either side winning by a big margin.

Likely line-up?