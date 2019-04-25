Police confirm football related arrests were made in Halifax on Easter Monday

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that some football-related arrests were made in Halifax on Easter Monday.

FC Halifax Town beat Wrexham 2-1 at The Shay on Monday in-front of 2,577 supporters, 1,196 of which were Wrexham fans.

Police could not confirm where the arrests took place or whether those arrested were Halifax or Wrexham supporters, but did say that they made a small number of football related arrests in Halifax during Monday afternoon.

The arrests were for matters including public order offending and racially aggravated assault. Enquiries are ongoing.