Pontefract Collieries v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Pontefract Collieries.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:54
It finishes 0-0. Replay on Tues night
Warburton’s free kick saved by the keeper
Brown sent off, 2nd booking
Town free kick inside the Ponte half
Cross field pass by Maher to Newby over hit, Ponte throw in
Johnson claims it
Ponte free kick, crossing position on the left
6 mins added
Shot harmlessly wide from range by Green
Another Ponte player down injured stops the game
0-0