Pontefract Collieries v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Pontefract Collieries.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 1:51 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:54

FT

It finishes 0-0. Replay on Tues night

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:53

96

Warburton’s free kick saved by the keeper

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:53

96

Brown sent off, 2nd booking

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:52

95

Town free kick inside the Ponte half

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:50

93

Cross field pass by Maher to Newby over hit, Ponte throw in

0-0

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:49

92

Johnson claims it

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:48

91

Ponte free kick, crossing position on the left

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:47

90

6 mins added

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:46

89

Shot harmlessly wide from range by Green

0-0

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:44

87

Another Ponte player down injured stops the game

0-0

