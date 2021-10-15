Pontefract Collieries v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: The Regional Electrical Service Ltd Stadium

Date: Saturday, October 16

Kick-off: 3pm

Pontefract Collieries FC home ground

Referee: Matthew Dicicco. Has shown eight yellow cards in his two National League games so far this season. Took charge of Halifax’s 1-0 win at Altrincham in April.

Season so far (league only)

Pontefract - P10, W2, D1, L7, F12, A19

Halifax - P11, W5, D2, L2, F20, A10

Last five games

Pontefract: Squires Gate (FAC a) W 3-2, Yorkshire Amateurs (FAT h) D 1-1 (L 4-2 on pens), Bridlington Town (h) W 2-0, Handsworth (FAC h) W 6-0, Stocksbridge (h) L 1-0

Halifax: Stockport (h) W 3-0, Aldershot (a) W 1-0, Barnet (a) D 0-0, Notts County (h) W 3-2, Weymouth (h) W 2-0

Scorers

Pontefract: Jack Lazenby (2), Jack Vann (2), Eli Hey, Vaughan Redford, Mikey Dunn, Jack Greenhough, Ben Gordon, Derry Robson

Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence

Manager: This is Craig Rouse’s first season in charge at the club, having played for them and previously been assistant manager.

Last season: 18th in Northern Premier League Division One North West (before season was stopped due to Covid)

One to watch: Former Brighouse, Colne and Eccleshill striker Eli Hey scored 25 times for Ponte in the Northern Premier League after helping them to promomtion in 2018.

Match facts: The winners on Saturday will receive £9,375 in prize money.

Pontefract have only won once in six home league games this season.

Halifax are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning five of them.

Halifax have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches.