Pontefract Collieries v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie against Pontefract Collieries.
Venue: The Regional Electrical Service Ltd Stadium
Date: Saturday, October 16
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Matthew Dicicco. Has shown eight yellow cards in his two National League games so far this season. Took charge of Halifax’s 1-0 win at Altrincham in April.
Season so far (league only)
Pontefract - P10, W2, D1, L7, F12, A19
Halifax - P11, W5, D2, L2, F20, A10
Last five games
Pontefract: Squires Gate (FAC a) W 3-2, Yorkshire Amateurs (FAT h) D 1-1 (L 4-2 on pens), Bridlington Town (h) W 2-0, Handsworth (FAC h) W 6-0, Stocksbridge (h) L 1-0
Halifax: Stockport (h) W 3-0, Aldershot (a) W 1-0, Barnet (a) D 0-0, Notts County (h) W 3-2, Weymouth (h) W 2-0
Scorers
Pontefract: Jack Lazenby (2), Jack Vann (2), Eli Hey, Vaughan Redford, Mikey Dunn, Jack Greenhough, Ben Gordon, Derry Robson
Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence
Manager: This is Craig Rouse’s first season in charge at the club, having played for them and previously been assistant manager.
Last season: 18th in Northern Premier League Division One North West (before season was stopped due to Covid)
One to watch: Former Brighouse, Colne and Eccleshill striker Eli Hey scored 25 times for Ponte in the Northern Premier League after helping them to promomtion in 2018.
Match facts: The winners on Saturday will receive £9,375 in prize money.
Pontefract have only won once in six home league games this season.
Halifax are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning five of them.
Halifax have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches.
Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.