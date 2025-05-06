Positive news on the injury front for Town's play-off eliminator at Oldham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington hopes to have at least three of his squad back for next Wednesday's play-off eliminator at Oldham.

The Halifax manager confirmed Town had come through their final day defeat at Wealdstone without any fresh injuries, and hopes that goalkeeper Sam Johnson, midfielder Scott High and forward Daniel Nkrumah will all be in contention for next week's match.

On the skipper Johnson, who didn't feature at Wealdstone, Millington said: "He's in full training now so we're monitoring his progress, but Wealdstone would have been too soon.

"He's have still carried an injury risk, so we'll see."

Loanee Nkrumah also didn't feature in yesterday's 3-1 defeat.

"He's doing his rehab with Middlesbrough but we're hopeful he'll be available for selection."

On midfielder High, who was released by Huddersfield yesterday, Millington said: "He's working incredibly hard to try and be available, he's desperate to be involved.

"So hopefully he'll get close, close enough to be on the bench perhaps.

"Whether he'll do enough to start, it's a big ask, but it's an absolute result for us if we can get him fit for the bench."

Forward Adan George could also come back from the sidelines in time for the game.

"Similar to Scott, he might have an outside chance of making the bench but it'd probably be a bit more of an outside chance," Millington said.

But defender Festus Arthur is unlikely to feature in the play-off campaign.

"He's got to see a specialist," said Millington.

"It depends on what they say but the fact he needs to see one suggests it'll be a bit longer."

Millington says he is excited about the Oldham game.

"Looking forward to it," he said. "We know we're better against the better teams, the teams where the pressure's on them to carry more of the game.

"Places like Wealdstone away are where we tend to struggle, when we're the team who've got the pressure of carrying the game to the opposition, it's not something we're particularly strong at.

"But we know Oldham will carry the game to us and we'll have to resolute, we'll have to be well organised and we'll have to be clinical in how and when we pick them off.

"The atmosphere will be electric, and it's a fantastic opportunity for us to go there, show what we can do and hopefully progress to the next round."

The Shaymen haven't beaten Oldham in three meetings this season, but Millington says the luck wasn't on Town's side in those games.

"They'll want to play us, they'll look at us as the obvious team to come up against, we know that," he said.

"We had the awful experience of the FA Cup tie this season, then we had another awful experience there where we lost the spine of our team to injury.

"We lost two games there where they will probably feel (the result) was justified, but to some degree, we were a victim of circumstance.

"In the first-half in the FA Cup, everything they hit went in, which is very unusual.

"And in the league game, we conceded a goal where Sam's knee's collapsed under him, causing him to be injured, Festus has gone off injured, we lost Jack Evans in that game, who hasn't figured since, and Luca Thomas went off at half-time with illness.

"So both games there we've probably been a victim of circumstance to some degree.

"But they'll probably think we're the soft touch out of the teams to play, which is great, because we know we're not."