Powell: Every game now a ‘cup final’

BRIGHOUSE TOWN have only Goole below them in Division One North and Vill Powell’s side will hope to make their position more secure when Clitheroe visit on Saturday (3.0).

One side is set to go down and Goole are seven points adrift of Town and have played a game more.

Town have not won since January 20 when they beat Trafford 2-0 and their last point was picked up in a 3-3 home draw with Bamber Bridge on February 17.

Powell drafted in three players ahead of last Thursday’s deadline for signings, midfielders Alfred Hammond from Leek Town and Kegan Everington from Grantham Town and left back Oliver Crowley from Stalybridge Celtic. All three made their debuts in the 3-1 defeat at Colne last weekend.

Clitheroe have had a mixed time of it since Town visited them on March 10 for a rearranged fixture and lost 3-2. They have gone down 3-0 to resurgent Ossett Albion, drawn 1-1 with Trafford FC and lost 2-0 to Radcliffe Borough.

Powell said: “We go into the last eight games with work still to do to secure our place in this division. Although our form and results indicate we are where we should be, our belief is that we can get the results we need before the end of the season.

“We have two tough games against Clitheroe and then Ossett Town on Monday afternoon and every player needs to stand up a be counted.

“This season we have shown a lot of inconsistency and that’s mainly been down to availability of players and having to juggle formations due to players being injured or suspended.

“This isn’t always easy with players coming in at the last minute and no familiarity with the existing group, which was the case at the weekend when Oli Crowley, Kegan Everington and Alfred Hammond were thrust straight in at the deep end.”

Their immediate inclusion was due to injuries to Iwan Heeley and Rhys Jenkinson and suspensions for Tom Haigh and Oran Thompson.

Isaac Marriot was also unavailable last weekend after playing for Huddersfield Town Under-18s in Germany.

Powell added: “These last eight games are all going to be like cup finals. It’s all down to the fight and desire of everyone in the dressing room.”

Town are running a promotion tomorrow for season ticket holders from all their local professional clubs with adult admission £5 and senior citizens £4.