Premier League announces increased investment package of £12.6m for National League

Football

A sum of £9m is available to support the 72 National League Clubs with running costs and sustainability.

A further £3.6m will be available via the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association’s partnership to support the National League Trust and the network of club community organisations.

Marking the news, the Premier League Trophy visited Maidenhead United as local schoolchildren participated in a special Premier League Primary Stars training session on the pitch at York Road Stadium.

Players from the club’s 51 junior teams, launched in 2019 with support from the National League Trust, also assembled at the ground for photographs with the Trophy.

The new Premier League investment is in addition to the Premier League’s Stadium Fund which has made £33m available over the next three years to help clubs across the football pyramid to transform matchday experiences and improve sustainability.

Funding for maintenance and new infrastructure is available to clubs playing in steps 1 to 6 of the National League, including those promoted into the English Football League, as well as for the Women’s football pyramid.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “The continued success of Premier League football over the past thirty years enables us to provide unprecedented investment in communities and wider football.

As we look to the future, we are committed to investing more than ever, to help develop the game and provide opportunities to people of all ages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to increase the financial support offered to clubs playing in the National League and to support the fantastic work they deliver in their communities alongside the National League Trust.”

Mark Ives, General Manager of the National League, added: “We welcome the ongoing support of the Premier League and this new investment will provide a timely boost of vital funding to our clubs. This is brilliant news for our competition and its future.

“Fans and communities are at the heart of everything we do. The Premier League’s increased funding package for the National League Trust means even more resource for our club foundations to continue and expand their roles in local communities.”