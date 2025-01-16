"Professional sport in Halifax stands to benefit significantly from the improvements I would intend to make," says Ken Davy on his plans for The Shay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the first of a special two-part interview with Courier reporter Tom Scargill, Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy outlines his vision for the future The Shay.

Ken Davy says professional sport in Halifax will benefit "significantly" from his plans for the future of The Shay.

The Huddersfield Giants chairman has one of two proposals on the table for the stadium, along with a working party of supporters.

Their plan is for the ground to be run by an independent, not-for-profit trust, while Mr Davy's submission is that he buys The Shay from Calderdale Council and the Giants ground-share with FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers until they can move into a new stadium of their own.

Ken Davy

"I have to caveat it by saying obviously we're in discussions with Calderdale Council, therefore we're speculating rather than talking facts," said Mr Davy.

"But having said that, I'd be hopeful we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement with the council.

"My objective would be to bring the Shay up to Super League standard so that it would be an appropriate temporary home for Huddersfield Giants as well as providing much improved facilities for supporters of FC Halifax Town and the Panthers.

"That will involve quite a lot of work and expense.

The Shay

"One of the first things is the installation of a new pitch this year, that's something that needs to be cracked on with before a formal agreement with the council can be completed because there are various protocols that the council, quite rightly, have to follow.

"I'm prepared to take something of a risk in helping support that new hybrid pitch going in. It’s obviously essential for FC Halifax because the experience of the club recently has been that matches have had to be postponed or moved, which isn't good for the club or the supporters.

"Apart from the embarrassment, it costs money.

"So I see the new pitch as being the first priority and if that can happen, then the objective would be for Huddersfield Giants to move there for the 2026 season and probably for the next three or four years."

My Davy's bid to buy The Shay has led to confusion among supporters of the Panthers and Halifax Town, who say they were under the impression Calderdale Council would not be selling the ground but only handing over the day-to-day running.

"As I understand it, the council basically put the Shay up for sale 12 months ago. I think that's common knowledge," Mr Davy said.

"So there's no change in that respect.

"The running costs and losses that are incurred by the stadium are pretty horrendous and therefore, that compounds the risk of buying it but it's a risk I'm prepared to take.

"So you have the horrenous losses, plus the cost of upgrading what is, at best a very tired stadium.

"The facilities for the fans are, in some areas, archaic and it needs money spending on it to improve it."

When asked whether the council would be requesting any guarantees that both clubs continue to play at The Shay as part of any sale, My Davy said: "Firstly, we've not got into that degree of detail yet.

"But it's inconceivable to me - why would the Panthers and FC Halifax not want to play at The Shay?

"I'm not some commercial organisation or property developer coming in to make a quick buck.

"I have a long record of supporting sport."

There has also been speculation about how much The Shay would be sold for, but My Davy said: "We haven't got into that kind of detail yet."

Mr Davy, who is a former owner of Huddersfield Town, says discussions have been going on between himself and both clubs for "around two or three months".

"As soon as it became a possibility that The Shay would meet our objectives, I contacted both clubs because I'm very keen to work with them, without any involvement whatsoever in running them," he said.

"I'm not coming in as some sort of sugar daddy to bail clubs out or take them over.

"I've made it very clear to both clubs that I've no interest whatsoever in being involved with how they run them.

"But what I do want to do is give them and their supporters an excellent facility to play in, and one that both the clubs and their supporters can be proud of.

"It seems to me that the facilities for the supporters at the moment, particularly things like the toilets, are just so unsatisfactory, it would discourage people from coming down and bringing their partners or families with them."

And Mr Davy says his proposal has the support of both clubs.

"Yes, I do. I went up to Harrogate to meet with David Bosomworth and a colleague, and as the meetings have progressed, I'm very encouraged by the supportive attitude of both clubs," he said.

"And in the press release issued by the council, both clubs demonstrated that and reinforced their support."

Are there grants available?

"The only situation where grants come into play, as I understand it, is in relation to a new hybrid pitch.

"The Premier League has a fund to support clubs' facilities in the lower divisions, so there is a grant available for that.

"But it still requires a fairly substantial contribution from the two clubs and the council.

"As I understand it, the council are happy to make their contribution but, correct me if I'm wrong, I don't think either club is in a position to provide the funds for the new pitch.

"So I'm happy to provide interest free loans to the clubs, probably through the council, for that to happen."

My Davy says grant funding won't fully cover the cost of the new pitch, so the interest free loans will make up the rest of the cost

"It would be to help FC Halifax and Halifax Panthers support the arrangement," he said.

On the repayment schedule of the loans, My Davy said: "There's no schedule worked out yet.

"I'd be quite happy for it to stay outstanding as long as we're using the Shay temporarily.

"I won't be pressuring the clubs for the repayments."

My Davy says exact start and finish dates for the work on the new pitch are not yet know.

"But it's self evident that it would need to be this summer," he said.

"I wouldn't expect it to impact on FC Halifax Town at all because they don't tend to play during the summer.

"It would impact on Halifax Panthers and would undoubtedly be an inconvenience for them.

"They'd normally expect to play away for six weeks and it could well be double that, so I've undertaken to compensate Halifax Panthers for the disruption, inconvenience and loss of income.

"We've agreed to do that on an open book accounting basis so that nobody's making up numbers and we're assessing and compensating them for what they've lost."

Mr Davy says other improvements to the ground would be funded solely by himself.

"A general upgrading of the stadium and the facilities is an absolute must," he said.

"Then there's a need for new floodlights, both of a hgh quality and to cover the whole pitch because I understand there's currently a bit of a blackspot.

"A new TV screen and scoreboard, which will enable clubs to put advertising on for their matches, and LED advertising screens around the pitch, again for the uses of clubs on their matchdays.

"All the things we will need to do bring it up to Super League standard.

"But the two clubs, I hope, will enjoy those upgrades as well and benefit from increased support, and generate more income from sponsors and advertising."

On the cost of the other improvements, Mr Davy said: "It's well north of seven figures."

My Davy says he has guaranteed to both Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town that there would be no increase in rent for the first year of his ownership of The Shay.

"Beyond that, I've not got the information to make any judgements," he said.

"What I do expect is the clubs to be in much better positions financially because the improved facilities for supporters will help to attract more fans.

"Plus the advertising boards and the big screen, so I'm hoping it will be very beneficial to both clubs."

Mr Davy added: "Professional sport in Halifax stands to benefit significantly from the improvements I would intend to make at The Shay and I think the wider community will benefit from access to the improved facilities as it becomes a well used and well known community facility.

"I also think the wider community of Halifax will benefit from the council not having to spend the money they do currently on The Shay."

The second part of our interview with Ken Davy, focusing on the long-term future of The Shay, Huddersfield Giants’ new ground and answering the working party’s five questions, will be on the Halifax Courier website tomorrow.