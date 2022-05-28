Profile of FC Halifax Town's new manager Chris Millington

Millington was a midfielder by trade and was briefly at Manchester City as a youngster before spells at York, Crewe and local clubs in his native Manchester.

But after his playing days fizzled out, a spark was lit on a coaching course recommended by a friend, and he has never looked back since.

His coaching career began with Altrincham's under 18's before working at Stockport County's Centre of Excellence.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

He then briefly worked abroad in Croatia before joining up with Pete Wild at Oldham. The two had met studying for their A-Licence and stayed in touch.

Having worked together in Oldham's academy, Wild and Millington were twice handed the first-team reins during the 2018-19 season after the departures of Frankie Bunn and then Paul Scholes, winning eight, drawing three and losing six of their 17 games in charge, most notably beating Premier League Fulham away in the FA Cup.