Progress being made on both fronts as Town look to add defender and striker to their squad

Town boss Adam Lakeland says a verbal offer has been made for a striker as The Shaymen continue their search for reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Halifax rounded off pre-season on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Curzon Ashton, and start the new season next weekend with a visit to Braintree.

Lakeland has said he would like to add a centre-half and centre-forward to his squad, but that they are still in no rush despite progress being made on both fronts.

"Still looking,” he told the Courier. “We've got a verbal offer in for another striker but we're waiting to hear back.

"And we've got a centre-back coming in with us at the start of next week for us to have a look at.

"So we're still looking but not rushing."