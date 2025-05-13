"Promotion is paramount" - Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

We spoke to Suzanne Geldard from the Oldham Times for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Wednesday night.

What form do Oldham go into the game in?

They ended the regular season with a win, which they will take great stock from. But the second half of the season has been a bit up and down after a largely positive first half. February was fabulous, but Latics haven't put back-to-back wins together since.

How is Micky Mellon and the job he's done regarded by the Oldham fans?

I'd say it's a bit mixed in all honesty. I think the majority of fans appreciate that the manager had a difficult task on his hands when he came to the club in October 2023, and this year has not been plain sailing with the amount of injuries they have suffered, particularly to key players, and other key departures like Josh Stones and Sam Clucas. But the inconsistency in results and performances in the second half of the season especially has led to some supporters questioning whether he should remain in charge regardless of whether Latics secure promotion via the play-offs or not. But everyone will be right behind the team on Wednesday night.

Is anything other than promotion regarded as a failure by the club this season?

The board have made no secret of the need to get out of this division for financial as well as football reasons. There are development plans at the club that would work better being back in the Football League, and obviously that's where everyone wants to be. Three years out of it is three too many. Having said that, the board would probably deem another year in the National League a frustration rather than a failure, if it came to that. It's the club's first play-off place for 18 years and is definitely progress on recent seasons. Some of the fans might not be so forgiving though. Promotion is paramount.

How many fans do you think will be there?

As I write there are only 400 home tickets remaining so there is every chance it will be a sell-out with a few last-minute purchases for both teams, and Oldham's biggest crowd since February 2024.

Who will be your dangermen, and why?

Vimal Yoganathan is getting better with every game; so comfortable on the ball and can cut through defences.

What's Oldham's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Oldham are capable of playing neat, passing, attacking football but there is a tendency to be a bit more direct. Manager Micky Mellon told a fans' forum last week this has never been the instruction. They have risen to the big game occasions in the FA Cup this season, against Tranmere and Leyton Orient, and played eye catching, attacking football in both, so with a big and loud crowd behind them that could inspire another positive performance.

Injuries/suspensions?

Jake Caprice has been ruled out for the season and had surgery on a torn hamstring, after limping off at York on Easter Monday. On-loan defender Jake Leake had hoped to be involved but has suffered a setback, but defender Manny Monthe and striker James Norwood could have a chance of being involved. Norwood has been in and out of the team this calendar year through a succession of injuries, while Monthe has recovered from cruciate knee ligament damage in time to be in contention. I'm not sure whether either would be risked in the starting line-up though.

Likely line up and formation?

3-5-2 – Hudson; Sutton, Raglan, Monthe; Ogle, Pritchard, Pett, Conlon, Kitching; Fondop, Garner