Promotions, relegations and player of the season awards - here's how each player who left FC Halifax Town since last summer has fared

Some went up the football pyramid while some moved down it, and it has been a mixed bag of results including promotions, relegations and some player of the season awards.
1. Sam Minihan
Was a first-team regular as Buxton finished mid-table in the National League North. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Jordan Slew
Scored eight goals in 51 games as Morecambe finished 15th in League Two. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Mani Dieseruvwe
Was the fourth top-scorer in the National League last season with Hartlepool, netting 23 times, including home and away against Halifax Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jack Senior
Has made 28 appearances in League Two for Doncaster Rovers, who finished in the play-offs after an extraordinary run of form towards the end of the season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON