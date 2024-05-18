Kian SpenceKian Spence
Promotions, relegations and player of the season awards - here's how each player who left FC Halifax Town since last summer has fared

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th May 2024, 06:00 BST
We’ve had a look at how each player who left FC Halifax Town since last summer has fared elsewhere.

Some went up the football pyramid while some moved down it, and it has been a mixed bag of results including promotions, relegations and some player of the season awards.

Was a first-team regular as Buxton finished mid-table in the National League North.

1. Sam Minihan

Was a first-team regular as Buxton finished mid-table in the National League North. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Scored eight goals in 51 games as Morecambe finished 15th in League Two.

2. Jordan Slew

Scored eight goals in 51 games as Morecambe finished 15th in League Two. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Was the fourth top-scorer in the National League last season with Hartlepool, netting 23 times, including home and away against Halifax

3. Mani Dieseruvwe

Was the fourth top-scorer in the National League last season with Hartlepool, netting 23 times, including home and away against Halifax Photo: Marcus Branston

Has made 28 appearances in League Two for Doncaster Rovers, who finished in the play-offs after an extraordinary run of form towards the end of the season.

4. Jack Senior

Has made 28 appearances in League Two for Doncaster Rovers, who finished in the play-offs after an extraordinary run of form towards the end of the season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

