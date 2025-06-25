Prospective new owner of The Shay Ken Davy receives OBE at Windsor Castle

Potential future owner of The Shay Ken Davy has received his OBE award from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Davy’s bid for the Shay was approved by Calderdale Council in March, after he outlined plans to upgrade the stadium and move the Giants there temporarily until they could find a new permanent home, having decided to leave the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, which it shares with Huddersfield Town.

The future of The Shay was further complicated when a community group submitted their bid for the ground during the six week period allowed for other parties to declare an interest, due to the stadium being an asset of community value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means they have until October to present Calderdale Council with their plans for The Shay, delaying any resolution of the ownership saga, which began when the council announced their intention to dispose of the ground at the start of last year.

Ken Davy has received his OBE award from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales

A group of FC Halifax Town fans set-up a petition asking the council not to sell The Shay prior to a cabinet meeting that accepted My Davy's proposals.

Mr Davy was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to community rugby league in the 2025 King’s New Year Honours List.

He became chairman of the Huddersfield Giants in 1996, during which time they have become an established Super League side, reaching several Challenge Cup finals and securing the league leader’s shield in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Davy’s stewardship has also seen the formation of a Giants women’s team and youth and academy programme.

Mr Davy said: “It was a tremendous honour to attend Windsor Castle and receive this recognition from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The event was made even more special by the presence of all of my four daughters who, along with my beloved late wife, Jennifer, have supported me at every step.

“I am proud that my OBE recognises two things that are very dear to my heart – the fantastic Huddersfield community and the great sport of rugby league.”