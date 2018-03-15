Raft of Brighouse changes

THE WELL worn phrase ‘it never rains but it pours’ has applied to Brighouse Town both in terms of the weather and player setbacks over the last few days.

Saturday’s 3-2 Evo-Stik NPL defeat at Clitheroe was followed by the postponement of the already re-arranged home game against Ramsbottom United on Monday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Player availability is also a hot topic of conversation ahead of Saturday’s home game with Mossley.

Manager Vill Powell takes up the story. He said: “Centre back Callum Hall had a difficult time on Saturday due to illness during the game and striker Waide Fairhurst was unavailable due to work commitments.

“We have also lost midfielder Iwan Heeley for possibly the rest of the season with a broken right foot following his injury at Clitheroe. X-rays on Tuesday confirmed his injury when I was just hoping it was bruising.”

Powell said the loss of Tom Haigh for the next two games, under the totting up procedure for bookings was “another massive blow.”

The boss also revealed that wide player Callum Robinson had left the club this week after relocating to Nottingham.

Young Finn Donovan, the February player of the month at AFC Emley, could be an option for Saturday while there is also a chance that experienced Adam Jones could return on Saturday.

Powell said Isaac Marriot had been an excellent addition and he would be glad to have the player’s Huddersfield Town colleague Oran Thompson back from suspension soon.

Adam Field and Rhys Jenkinson could be in contention for the Mossley game after lengthy absences due to injury.

Left back Lewis Riley, who played for Harrogate Town’s Under-23s on Monday, is due to return this weekend.

The regular changes and the need to play players out of position has impacted on performances and results, but Jack Normanton is revelling in the right wing back role and Powell said it might improve his long term selection chances.

Powell added: “With the deadline for signings coming up on Thursday, March 22, I need to tie up the two Huddersfield boys and I will look to maybe bring in another player or two.”

Town lost one of their goalkeepers on Tuesday when Mirfield-based Harry Stead, who has come through the club’s development ranks, joined his old boss Paul Quinn at Shaw Lane.

Town had a call from the FA on Tuesday with regard to clearance for former player Ferdinand Annor to join Gold Coast City club Coomera & District FC in Queensland.

The Ramsbottom United match has now been fixed for Monday, April 23. It has fallen foul of the weather twice and top qualified Halifax official Jane Simms needed less than a minute before declaring the pitch totally unfit for play on Monday.

Four games did get played in section on Tuesday when Skelmersdale United went above Town with their 3-2 win at Kendal Town and Ossett Albion moved within three points of Town with a shock 2-0 win over leaders Hyde United.

Mossley lost 3-1 at home to Clitheroe, a result would should encourage Brighouse for this weekend’s game.

They will be out to avenge a painful defeat at the hands of the Greater Manchester side in late November when ex-Town striker Mike Fish gave his side a 2-1 victory with a goal in added time.