Rent figures revealed in Freedom of Information request are latest twist in saga over future of The Shay
and live on Freeview channel 276
The statement comes after a Freedom of Information request showed that, as of April 12 this year, the Panthers had rent arrears totalling £53,512.70 and that FC Halifax Town had rent arrears of £4,410.88.
The details come as the future of The Shay remains uncertain, with Calderdale Council stating at the start of the year that they wanted to hand over day-to-day running ot the stadium to both clubs.
The council said they are seeking to reduce costs and would save around £160,000 a year by handing over responsibility for the stadium.
FC Halifax Town were also forced to play their final three home games of the season away from the ground due to pitch issues.
In a statement provided to the Courier by the Panthers, the club said: ‘’When the current board of directors took over the club in October 2022, it inherited substantial historical legacy debt and obligations, which since the takeover it has made significant progress in dealing with.
"We can confirm that while several rental payments have been made by the club over the past 12 months, these have been applied to older outstanding invoices pre-dating the FOI period in line with the council policies.
"We’d like to reassure fans, that we have already agreed a payment reschedule with Calderdale Council, who have been very supportive and mindful of the commercial challenges throughout the semi-professional sporting arena.
"The Panthers are at the beginning of the 2024 season, with only three home league games being played so far and we look forward to welcoming more fans to the Shay this coming season."
FC Halifax Town did not comment when they were approached by the Courier.
Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, said: “We always do everything we can to protect public money, and continue to work closely with the clubs on the financial arrangements. We know how much both clubs mean to the local community, and we are keeping in regular contact with them on all aspects relating to their use of and payment for the ground.”