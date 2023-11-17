News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Jack Senior, Jesse Debrah and Matty WarburtonJack Senior, Jesse Debrah and Matty Warburton
Jack Senior, Jesse Debrah and Matty Warburton

Retired, scoring goals for fun and flourishing in the Football League - How the players who left FC Halifax Town since the summer are doing

It was another summer of change at The Shay, with plenty of comings and going in Chris Millington’s squad.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT

We take a look at where those who left the club ended up and how they’re getting on.

Now plays for Buxton, who are mid-table in the National League North.

1. Sam Minihan

Now plays for Buxton, who are mid-table in the National League North. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Has been a first-team regular under former Town boss Pete Wild at League Two Barrow this season, starting 14 league games, and coming off the bench twice, scoring two goals.

2. Kian Spence

Has been a first-team regular under former Town boss Pete Wild at League Two Barrow this season, starting 14 league games, and coming off the bench twice, scoring two goals. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
The winger is at National League North side Buxton along with fellow former Halifax player Sam Minihan.

3. Sam Smart

The winger is at National League North side Buxton along with fellow former Halifax player Sam Minihan. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Has started 10 league games so far this season for Morecambe in League Two, coming off the bench six times, and scoring once.

4. Jordan Slew

Has started 10 league games so far this season for Morecambe in League Two, coming off the bench six times, and scoring once. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Football LeagueFC Halifax Town