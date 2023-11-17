Retired, scoring goals for fun and flourishing in the Football League - How the players who left FC Halifax Town since the summer are doing

It was another summer of change at The Shay, with plenty of comings and going in Chris Millington’s squad.
We take a look at where those who left the club ended up and how they’re getting on.
1. Sam Minihan
Now plays for Buxton, who are mid-table in the National League North. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Kian Spence
Has been a first-team regular under former Town boss Pete Wild at League Two Barrow this season, starting 14 league games, and coming off the bench twice, scoring two goals. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Sam Smart
The winger is at National League North side Buxton along with fellow former Halifax player Sam Minihan. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jordan Slew
Has started 10 league games so far this season for Morecambe in League Two, coming off the bench six times, and scoring once. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON