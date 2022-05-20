The Ryburn United team at the Junior World Cup football event at the Shay in May 2013. Picture Gordon Wilkinson

Retro Gallery: The day Halifax hosted a junior World Cup at the Shay

It is nine years since junior football teams competed in a junior World Cup tournament at the Shay, in Halifax.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:29 pm

Teams from St Columbas, Warley, Crossley, Linthwaite and Ryburn were among those going for glory in May 2013 and the Halifax Courier was there to capture the action.

1. Linthwaite United

The Linthwaite United team at the Junior World Cup football event at the Shay in May 2013. Picture Gordon Wilkinson

2. Crossley Swifts

The Crossley Swifts team at the Junior World Cup football event at the Shay in May 2013. Picture Gordon Wilkinson

3. St Columbas

The St Columbas team at the Junior World Cup football event at the Shay in May 2013. Picture Gordon Wilkinson

4. Warley Teams

The Warley Wolves and Warley Whites teams at the Junior World Cup football event at the Shay in May 2013. Picture Gordon Wilkinson

