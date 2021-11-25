Retro Match Gallery: FC Halifax Town edge past Brighouse Town in cup

Halifax made a blistering start to the second round tie at St Giles Road, Jason St Juste and Jamie Rainford scoring to put them 2-0 up after 20 minutes.

Shane Hamilton reduced the deficit on the hour before substitute Reece Richards netted Halifax's third five minutes later.

Hamilton finished well to make it 3-2 with two minutes remaining and set-up a tense finish but the visitors held firm to book a third round tie with Guiseley.

