Neil Aspin's Halifax side were pushed all the way.

Retro Match Gallery: FC Halifax Town edge past Brighouse Town in cup

It is 10 years ago that FC Halifax Town saw off a brave challenge from local rivals Brighouse Town to win 3-2 in their West Riding County Cup tie.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 10:33 am
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 10:34 am

Halifax made a blistering start to the second round tie at St Giles Road, Jason St Juste and Jamie Rainford scoring to put them 2-0 up after 20 minutes.

Shane Hamilton reduced the deficit on the hour before substitute Reece Richards netted Halifax's third five minutes later.

Hamilton finished well to make it 3-2 with two minutes remaining and set-up a tense finish but the visitors held firm to book a third round tie with Guiseley.

1. Brighouse Town 2 FC Halifax Town 3

The cup tie was watched by a crowd of 250.

Photo: Charles Round

2. Brighouse Town 2 FC Halifax Town 3

The win gave Halifax a place in the third round where they faced Blue Square North rivals Guiseley.

Photo: Charles Round

3. Brighouse Town 2 FC Halifax Town 3

Brighouse hit the woodwork as they battled back.

Photo: Charles Round

4. Brighouse Town 2 FC Halifax Town 3

Two goals in the opening 20 minutes gave the Shaymen a great start.

Photo: Charles Round

