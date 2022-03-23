The line-up features a host of experienced former Football League and loan players, with Notts County’s former Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter leading the list of most valuable players at £1.8m.
But how good would this team – which has a 4-3-3 formation, actually be if it took to the field for a match?
Check out this side and give us your verdict.
1. Ellery Balcombe (Bromley)
Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe is currently on loan from Brentford. He has a value of £270,000.
2. Teddy Howe (Barnet)
The Barnet right-back has a value of £135,000 and comes with plenty of experience following spells with Reading, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United.
3. Reiss Greenidge (Barnet)
Reiss Greenidge has a value of £180,000 and is currently on loan from Bolton.
4. Sam Woods (Barnet)
Former Plymouth defender Sam Woods continues Barnet's dominance of our defence. He also has a £180,000 valuation.
