Harry Arter is valued at £1.8m and is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest at Notts County. He has the highest value in the National League.

Revealed: Here is the most valuable starting XI in the National League - including Notts County's star midfielders and a trio from Woking and Barnet

New figures published by the transfermarkt.co.uk website have revealed how much the most expensive starting line-up in the National League would cost.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:02 am
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:02 pm

The line-up features a host of experienced former Football League and loan players, with Notts County’s former Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter leading the list of most valuable players at £1.8m.

But how good would this team – which has a 4-3-3 formation, actually be if it took to the field for a match?

Check out this side and give us your verdict.

1. Ellery Balcombe (Bromley)

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe is currently on loan from Brentford. He has a value of £270,000.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Teddy Howe (Barnet)

The Barnet right-back has a value of £135,000 and comes with plenty of experience following spells with Reading, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Reiss Greenidge (Barnet)

Reiss Greenidge has a value of £180,000 and is currently on loan from Bolton.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. Sam Woods (Barnet)

Former Plymouth defender Sam Woods continues Barnet's dominance of our defence. He also has a £180,000 valuation.

Photo: Pete Norton

