Rochdale v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Rochdale.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:59 BST
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

Show new updates
15:05 BST

4

A few boos from the Town fans as Gilmour gets on the ball

15:05 BST

4

Corner and follow up cross by Senior come to nothing

15:04 BST

3

Halifax corner

15:03 BST

2

Unusual to see Gilmour starting at RM. Oluwabori starting on the right and Alli on the left

15:02 BST

1

First Town attack down the left but Cappello’s cross is behind for a goal kick

15:01 BST

1

And we’re off

14:59 BST

14:59 BST

2.59pm

Here come the teams

14:56 BST

Atmosphere

All four sides of the ground in use - always makes for a really good atmosphere. Plus a really good away following from Town today

14:54 BST

Reminder

There’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website

