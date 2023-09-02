Rochdale v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
A few boos from the Town fans as Gilmour gets on the ball
Corner and follow up cross by Senior come to nothing
Halifax corner
Unusual to see Gilmour starting at RM. Oluwabori starting on the right and Alli on the left
First Town attack down the left but Cappello’s cross is behind for a goal kick
And we’re off
2.59pm
Here come the teams
Atmosphere
All four sides of the ground in use - always makes for a really good atmosphere. Plus a really good away following from Town today
Reminder
