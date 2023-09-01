Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Rochdale.

Rochdale striker Devante Rodney

Venue: Spotland

Date: Saturday, September 2

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Gary Parsons showed 96 yellow cards and three red cards in 22 National League games last season. He officiated Town's 1-1 draw at Maidstone last season but is yet to take charge of a National League match so far this campaign.

Odds: Rochdale win 7/10, draw 5/2, Halifax win 16/5

Season so far

Rochdale: Ebbsfleet (h) L 1-0, Oxford City (a) W 1-0, Woking (a) L 3-2, Eastleigh (h) W 2-0, Bromley (h) D 2-2, York (a) W 3-1

Halifax: Bromley (h) W 2-0, Boreham Wood (a) L 2-0, Oldham (a) W 2-1, Oxford City (h) D 1-1, Solihull (a) D 1-1, Gateshead (h) D 0-0

Scorers:

Rochdale: Sinclair (5), Henderson (3), Mitchell (2)

Halifax: Harker (2), Evans, Alli, Senior, Cummings

Manager: Jim McNulty spent eight seasons as a player at Rochdale, as well as playing for Barnsley, Bury and Brighton amongst others, and was appointed on a two-year contract back in May in what is his first managerial role, having been given the job as caretaker boss.

Last season: 24th in League Two

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Tyrese Sinclair impressed on loan at Altrincham last season, where he missed the crucial spot-kick in their FA Trophy semi-final against Halifax. The former Blackburn and Mansfield player is Rochdale's top scorer with five goals.

Head-to-head: Played 136, Rochdale wins 44, draws 38, Halifax wins 54

Last time they met: Neil Redfearn gave Halifax a 1-0 lead at The Shay back in March 2002, but after Paul Stoneman was sent-off, Rochdale scored twice in the last ten minutes to take all three points.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 16 games, winning eight

Former Halifax players Devante Rodney and Harvey Gilmour are in the ranks at Rochdale

Only Ebbsfleet striker Dom Poleon has scored more goals in the National League so far this season than Rochdale's Tyrese Sinclair.

Former Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford midfielder Adam Clayton will miss Saturday's game through suspension.

Only league leaders Solihull have conceded fewer goals in the fifth tier so far this season than Halifax (5).

Town have played a game at Spotland since their last away game there in September 2001. Halifax were the 'home' side at Rochdale's ground for a 0-0 draw with Stalybridge in February 2013 due to pitch problems at The Shay.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Southend v Kidderminster

Aldershot v Chesterfield

Altrincham v Bromley

Boreham W v Barnet

Ebbsfleet v York

Maidenhead v Woking

Rochdale v Halifax

Hartlepool v Wealdstone

Dorking W v Eastleigh

Solihull M v Oxford C

Dag & Red v Fylde