Ryburn chairman “honoured” to be named Grassroots Volunteer of the Year

Ian runs the clubhouse and gives up his spare time to work on ground maintenance, putting in daily activities on his own to ensure that the club have the best

possible facilities.

Since Ian started at the club as a coach, they have seen a huge influx in junior and girls’ teams.

Ian found out about the award three weeks ago and is set to be presented with it at an awards ceremony at the end of the year.

He was nominated by one of the players at the club, where he has been involved for about 20 years.

Ian, who lives in Ripponden, said: “I’m quite honoured really that all my hard work’s been recognised.

“I love seeing the club grow and our young players developing into nice young adults.