Scan will reveal extent of skipper Field’s knee injury

Brighouse Town skipper Adam Field is set to have a scan on a troublesome knee injury.

The 26-year-old injured his knee during training and has missed the last three games.

James Hurtley in action against Frickley Athletic. PIC: Steven Ambler.

Manager Vill Powell informed Echo Sport this week it was imperative now that both he and the player knew the extent of the damage.

Town have a crucial 11 games left in the league, which could become 13 if they finish in the top five, with a play-off clash and possible play-off final.

“Fieldy is a very important cog in the machine and true to his input to the team as a player and captain he is coming through to all the games to support the lads and they want him back on the field with them,” added boss Powell.

Field is in his seventh season with Town after joining from FC United of Manchester.

He came through the Huddersfield Town academy before playing one senior season with the Terriers.

Powell is looking to re-sign Guiseley midfielder Jack Lazenby who returned to the National League North club after suffering an injury in the 4-3 win at Morpeth Town in October.

Lazenby, 20, was in his second loan spell with Town when he took a heavy knock in the 26th minute of the game and took no further part.

Town goalkeeper Jordan Porter picked up a frustrating knock to his knee in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Frickley Athletic but hopes to be fit for Saturday. Brighouse do have Matt Smith in reserve while last season’s ‘keeper George Clarke could be called upon.

While taking Town’s run-in a game at a time, Powell is also keeping an eye on leaders Morpeth Town, who after last weekend’s late 1-0 away win over Ossett United, still remain seven points ahead of his side.

The leaders still have to visit the Yorkshire Payments Stadium on March 23 after the original game was postponed because a frozen pitch.

“They have some long trips to make and some tough games to play and should they drop points and we can keep on winning, then who knows the outcome come the end of April,” Powell added.

Saturday’s opponents Loughborough Dynamo, who were beaten 3-1 at home on September 8 with goals from Aaron Martin, Tom Haigh and Tom Robinson, have had a poor February after a good January which saw them push up into mid-table.

So far this month they have lost 3-0 to AFC Mansfield, 2-1 to Tadcaster Albion and 4-0 to Sheffield FC. In that game against the now third-placed club, the Moes manager, Lee Attenborough gave a debut to Latvian U20 international goalkeeper Rudolf Soloha who has joined them on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The East Midlands club, sat just a couple of miles off the M1, no longer play at the famous Loughborough Sports College but at the Nanpantan Sports Ground in the town. Brighouse’s trip to Marske United has now been moved to Tuesday, April 2 (7.45) with their home clash against Stamford moved to March 9. It now means that apart from Lincoln United away on Saturday, March 16, Brighouse will now be at home three times in March.

They face league leaders Morpeth on Saturday, March 23, as mentioned earlier and that is followed up on March 30 with a home game against Cleethorpes Town.

Elsewhere, Brighouse Town U21s unbeaten start to the year continued with a 3-0 success against Ilkley U21s.

Regan Metcalfe put Town in front on 38 minutes as he pounced on the loose ball from a corner.

He added his and Brighouse’s second eight minutes into the second half after drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

He was assisted by Finn Donovan.

Left-back Brandon Thompson netted a third goal when his shot came off the woodwork and he was there to snap up the rebound.