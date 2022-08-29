Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Scunthorpe United.
We’ll bring you all the build-up and all the action from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:36
Highlights from Scunthorpe’s last game - a 1-0 defeat at Bromley on Saturday
Highlights: Bromley 1-0 Scunthorpe United
I think it’s a question of how many changes there will be today rather than if there will be changes at all. Would have thought Town will stick with 3-5-2 as I did think it worked quite well until Notts County scored on Saturday. Maybe Capello will come in for Harker, perhaps Minihan in for Golden, and possibly Hunter in for Summerfield would be some I’d predict
Chris Millington was just having a quick individual chat with Angelo Capello on the pitch - don’t know if that means a starting role for Capello today. He did fairly well off the bench on Saturday
