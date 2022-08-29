News you can trust since 1853
Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Scunthorpe United.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 29th August 2022, 1:22 pm
We’ll bring you all the build-up and all the action from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:36

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:36

Highlights from Scunthorpe’s last game - a 1-0 defeat at Bromley on Saturday

Highlights: Bromley 1-0 Scunthorpe United

#WeAreBromley

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:35

Changes

I think it’s a question of how many changes there will be today rather than if there will be changes at all. Would have thought Town will stick with 3-5-2 as I did think it worked quite well until Notts County scored on Saturday. Maybe Capello will come in for Harker, perhaps Minihan in for Golden, and possibly Hunter in for Summerfield would be some I’d predict

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:33

Capello

Chris Millington was just having a quick individual chat with Angelo Capello on the pitch - don’t know if that means a starting role for Capello today. He did fairly well off the bench on Saturday

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:32

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Scunthorpe United. We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus an on the whistle match report and post match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax TownNational League