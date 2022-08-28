Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Scunthorpe United.
Venue: Glanford Park
Date: Monday, August 29
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Lewis Smith. Took charge of Halifax's 2-0 home win over Weymouth and their 0-0 home draw with Solihull last season. Showed 57 yellow cards and three red cards in 17 National League games last season.
Odds: Scunthorpe win 29/20, draw 23/10, Halifax win 7/4
Season so far
Scunthorpe: Yeovil (h) W 2-1, Maidenhead (a) L 3-2, Woking (a) L 2-0, Solihull (h) L 4-3, Bromley (a) L 1-0
Halifax: Barnet (a) L 2-0, Torquay (h) L 1-0, Southend (h) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Notts County (h) L 4-1
Scunthorpe transfers in: Jacob Butterfield (St Johnstone), Kgosi Ntlhe (Barrow), Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers), Colin Daniel (Exeter), Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh), Reagan Ogle (Hartlepool), Marcus Carver (Hartlepool), Marcus Dewhurst (Sheffield United)
Scunthorpe transfers out: Ross Millen (Raith Rovers), Rory Watson (Wrexham), Aaron Jarvis (Torquay), Harry Bunn (Buxton), Alex Perry, Anthony Grant, Lewis Thompson, Kenan Dünnwald-Turan, Tyrone O'Neill
Manager: Former Rochdale, Bolton and Tranmere boss Keith Hill was appointed at Scunthorpe in November 2021 but was unable to prevent them being relegated into the National League. Has won just three of the 38 matches he has taken charge of as Scunthorpe boss in all competitions, losing 26.
Last season: 24th in League Two
One to watch: Former Man City and Blackburn youngster Joe Nuttall has already shown he can be a threat in the National League with four goals in his first four matches.
Last time they met: Matt Doughty scored a late consolation goal for Halifax as they lost 3-1 to Scunthorpe at The Shay in the Football League Trophy back in December 2005.
Head-to-head: Played 64, Scunthorpe wins 30, draws 19, Halifax wins 15
Monday’s National League fixtures:
Torquay United v WokingNotts County v Solihull MoorsSouthend United v Maidenhead UnitedAldershot v Maidstone UnitedYork City v Oldham AthleticAltrincham v ChesterfieldDorking W v Boreham WoodWealdstone v Yeovil TownScunthorpe United v HalifaxDag & Red v BromleyBarnet v Eastleigh