Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town preview

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue: Glanford Park

Date: Monday, August 29

Kick-off: 3pm

Keith Hill

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee: Lewis Smith. Took charge of Halifax's 2-0 home win over Weymouth and their 0-0 home draw with Solihull last season. Showed 57 yellow cards and three red cards in 17 National League games last season.

Odds: Scunthorpe win 29/20, draw 23/10, Halifax win 7/4

Season so far

Scunthorpe: Yeovil (h) W 2-1, Maidenhead (a) L 3-2, Woking (a) L 2-0, Solihull (h) L 4-3, Bromley (a) L 1-0

Halifax: Barnet (a) L 2-0, Torquay (h) L 1-0, Southend (h) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Notts County (h) L 4-1

Scunthorpe transfers in: Jacob Butterfield (St Johnstone), Kgosi Ntlhe (Barrow), Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers), Colin Daniel (Exeter), Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh), Reagan Ogle (Hartlepool), Marcus Carver (Hartlepool), Marcus Dewhurst (Sheffield United)

Scunthorpe transfers out: Ross Millen (Raith Rovers), Rory Watson (Wrexham), Aaron Jarvis (Torquay), Harry Bunn (Buxton), Alex Perry, Anthony Grant, Lewis Thompson, Kenan Dünnwald-Turan, Tyrone O'Neill

Manager: Former Rochdale, Bolton and Tranmere boss Keith Hill was appointed at Scunthorpe in November 2021 but was unable to prevent them being relegated into the National League. Has won just three of the 38 matches he has taken charge of as Scunthorpe boss in all competitions, losing 26.

Last season: 24th in League Two

One to watch: Former Man City and Blackburn youngster Joe Nuttall has already shown he can be a threat in the National League with four goals in his first four matches.

Last time they met: Matt Doughty scored a late consolation goal for Halifax as they lost 3-1 to Scunthorpe at The Shay in the Football League Trophy back in December 2005.

Head-to-head: Played 64, Scunthorpe wins 30, draws 19, Halifax wins 15

Monday’s National League fixtures: