Second National League manager loses their job within three days

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:51 BST
Manager Adam Hinshelwood has left York City, The Minstermen have announced.

Hinshelwood was appointed 18 months ago and guided the club to within six points of automatic promotion last season before they lost to Oldham Athletic in the play-offs.

The former Worthing manager has overseen an expensive rebuild of the squad, but York have won just once in their opening four matches and are 12th in the table.

His final match in charge was a 1-1 draw against Woking on Monday.

He is the second managerial casualty in the division this week after Mark Cooper was sacked by Yeovil Town on Tuesday.

