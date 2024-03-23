Second pitch inspection to take place ahead of Halifax's home match with Ebbsfleet
There will be a second pitch inspection at The Shay ahead of FC Halifax Town’s home match with Ebbsfleet United.
An initial pitch inspection took place at 11am this morning but a second inspection has been planned for 1.30pm.
Town are aiming for their eighth win in nine games and could go as high as fourth in the National League table if they win and other results go their way.