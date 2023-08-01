FC Halifax Town badge logo

Radcliffe shouldn't have any worries about being ready for the new campaign, but this was one pre-season game too many for Halifax.

The Shaymen were off the pace, going through the motions, deservedly beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was arguably more interest in who wasn't playing as who was, with those left behind - Sam Johnson, Tylor Golden, Ryan Galvin, Jamie Stott, Jack Hunter, Jordan Keane and Jamie Cooke - all looking certain starters on Saturday against Bromley, as well Rob Harker and Milli Alli, who were on the bench.

Rather than a dress rehearsal for Saturday, this was more of a last audition for front three Andrew Oluwabori, Angelo Cappello and Aaron Cosgrave to seemingly change Chris Millington's mind.

Oluwabori skied a shot five minutes in, before Cosgrave took too long to shoot on the right of the box, after Cappello's through ball, and when he did, keeper Matuesz Hewelt saved it low to his right.

If anyone was catching the eye, it was probably Tom Scott, with a couple of good saves from Jordan Hulme and Matt Sargent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town were second best, looking lethargic and resorting to aimless long balls upfield.

Radcliffe were the livelier and more inventive, and deservedly went ahead through Sargent, whose driven shot across goal from the right of the box beat Scott at his near post.

It was almost the same side that started at Ashton United on Saturday, but nowhere near the same performance that earned a 2-0 half-time lead.

Radcliffe were quicker and sharper than Town, winning countless fifty-fifty's and loose balls, stringing more passes together and creating more chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this was a final audition for those not in line to start against Bromley to force their way in, it was a chance no-one was taking.

Town's front three were bystanders for large periods, their midfield bypassed, played around.

After the positives of Curzon, there were very few redeeming features.

The only positive was that all of Halifax's likely starters on Saturday weren't involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That changed when Harker and Alli came on at the start of the second-half, and they at least instigated more urgency and intent.

They combined to set-up Oluwabori, whose shot was well saved by Hewelt, before a corner was headed in by one of Town's central defensive triallists.

The same triallist then did brilliantly to block a goalbound shot at the other end, before Hulme fired just wide across goal.

Radcliffe responded well though and regained superiority, with substitute Luca Navarro going close with a curling shot before he found the net from near the penalty spot to restore the hosts' lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, it was as if Halifax's equaliser had never happened, as if The Shaymen's little spurt of endeavour and activity never existed, as Radcliffe dominated possession, dragging Halifax left and right and back again.

Navarros should have scored again but for a brilliant save by Scott after the hosts had hit the post seconds before.

Town's pre-season was ending with a whimper.

Radcliffe: Hewelt, Smith, Sargent, Duxbury, Thornley, Maynard, Adams, Jackson, Oyibo, Hancock, Hulme.

Scorers: Sargent (25), Navarro (64)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Halifax: Scott, Triallist, Triallist, Triallist, Lavelle, Sinfield, Triallist, Triallist (Triallist 61), Oluwabori, Cappello (Alli 46), Cosgrave (Harker 46).

Scorer: Triallist (51)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 3

Referee: Abid Hussain